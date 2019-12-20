Greece won its second consecutive title at the FINA Junior Men’s Water Polo World Championships on Friday, confirming that its future looks particularly bright in the sport.

Two years after winning the title in Belgrade, the Greeks repeated their feat in Kuwait increasing the expectations for this gold generation.

Coach Teo Lorandos’ team defeated Serbia in yesterday’s final with a 6-4 score to claim gold for the third time in the country’s overall history in the competition, despite having Lorandos banished to the stands.

In another Greek victory over a Serbian opponent on Friday, court sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated superstar Novak Djokovic 2-1 (3-6, 7-6, 6-4) at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

This may be an exhibition tournament, but the result confirms that Tsitsipas is now able to defeat the sport’s top players and that he does not back down despite coming mighty close to losing this match in the second set.

Tsitsipas will now face world number 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain in Saturday’s final.