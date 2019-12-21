Three arrested in 4.2-million-euro heist in Kavala

Three men were arrested at the end of last week over a 4.2-million-euro robbery which took place about a year ago at a branch of a security service company in the city of Kavala, northern Greece.

Police announced they have three Greek nationals in custody, aged 41, 44 and 64, who they believe carried out the robbery from the security company where the 44-year-old suspect worked as a manager.

Τhe former company manager is also accused of attempting to mislead the investigation by claiming two unknown suspects had kidnapped his daughter to force him to hand over the money in the company safe.

The inquiry opened in January 26, 2019, when the 44-year-old suspect called the police to report that two masked armed robbers had ambushed him inside his home and tied him up until he agreed to hand over the company's earnings in order to release his daughter, whom they had kidnapped earlier.

Officers noted inconsistencies in the man's deposition and secretly placed him and other suspects under close surveillance, during which they discovered that the kidnap claim was false.

Officers raided the suspects' houses, one business and other spaces in the wider region of Kavala in December 19 and 20.

Authorities were able to recover most of the cash (3.4 million euros), some of which was hidden in a hole in the yard of a car repair shop owned by one of the suspects. More cash was recovered from a well, boxes, and a speaker. They also found a pistol and a revolver.

The investigation is still ongoing as authorities believe more people were involved and several details of the case remain unclear.