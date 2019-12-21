ATM blown up in Athens suburb in smash-and-grab
Unidentified robbers early on Saturday drove a stolen car through the glass facade of a branch of Piraeus Bank in the Athens suburb of Nea Halkidona shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday before using a homemade explosive device to blow open the ATM on the premises.
The assailants fled with an undetermined sum from the machine, according to the police. There were no reports of any injuries.