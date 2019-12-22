Buyout deals adding up to 180 billion euros, almost equal to Greece’s annual gross domestic product, bear the seal of the Dialectica startup, founded by George Tsarouchas and Frederick Corkett.

This enterprise has managed to supply consultancy services in its own, inventive fashion to institutional investors and consultants, leading to the valuation of 3,500 investment opportunities within 2019. Hundreds of corporate acquisition agreements have stemmed from them, in the United States, in Europe and in Japan, as well as in smaller markets such as South Korea and the Middle East.

Dialectica’s originality, as its name hints, lies in the dialogue investors are able to engage in with market experts in order to examine the prospect of an acquisition. “This is a process named ‘knowledge brokering’ which I became familiar with working abroad with major institutional investors,” Tsarouchas tells Kathimerini.

“We assist our clients in the field of market research, analyzing the business environment where a company they wish to buy out operates (customers, competition, distributions channels). The extra we offer concerns the process of connecting our clients to experts who know each market’s characteristics. Our difference from a consultancy company is that we offer access to experts, allowing our clients to assess whether or not to make an acquisition,” adds Tsarouchas.

