Dendias: Only issue with Turkey is the continental shelf

The only bilateral issue between Greece and Turkey is the delimitation of the continental shelf, greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday, speaking to Open TV.

Asked how likely it was that Ankara would send an exploratory vessel off the small Greek island of Kastelorizo, in the southeastern Aegean, the minister said he believed Turkey will act reasonably, adding that Greece will not give up any of its sovereign rights.

“I am confident, or even hopeful, that Turkey at the end of the day will act as as common sense, international law and its own interest dictates, because it is wrong to isolate itself,” he said.

Turkey has recently made a series of sovereignty claims stretching across half the Eastern Mediterranean, ignoring the Dodecanese island chain in the southeast Aegean and Crete, which Greece has strongly rejected as unfounded.

