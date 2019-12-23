Turkey has no grounds to block EastMed, says spokesman

If the European Union approved the Eastern Mediterranean pipeline, then Turkey has no legal justification to block the development of the project, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Monday.

Petsas said Athens has been discussing the project for several years and the Energy Ministry has conducted research which shows the pipeline will be viable.

“If it can provide sufficient quantities of gas to Europe at reasonable prices, it will then ensure Europe's energy security by diversifying sources and areas of origin of energy and gas,” he told Skai radio on Monday.

“It is a perfectly legal, reasonable, economical project and therefore there is no reason for Turkey or anyone else to oppose something that is grounded in International Law,” he added.

The Eastern Mediterranean pipeline, dubbed EastMed with an estimated cost of 6 billion euros, is a planned natural gas pipeline that would directly connect East Mediterranean energy resources to mainland Greece and Italy through Cyprus and Crete, while bypassing Turkey.