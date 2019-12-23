Mario Frangoulis | Athens | December 27 & 28
Online
Versatile and respected Greek tenor Mario Frangoulis will present a special Christmas and New Year's program at the Athens Concert Hall on Friday and Saturday, December 27-28, under the baton of Loukas Karytinos. The artist is keeping the program he will be performing under wraps, hoping to surprise his audience. Tickets cost 25-60 euros. Starts at 8.30 p.m.
Versatile and respected Greek tenor Mario Frangoulis will present a special Christmas and New Year's program at the Athens Concert Hall on Friday and Saturday, December 27-28, under the baton of Loukas Karytinos. The artist is keeping the program he will be performing under wraps, hoping to surprise his audience. Tickets cost 25-60 euros. Starts at 8.30 p.m.
Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr