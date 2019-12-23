ATHEX: Christmas came two days early at the stock market

The last bourse session before Christmas at Athinon Avenue brought most listed companies a welcome festive gift, as sellers stood out for their absence, leaving buyers to have a field day on reduced turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 912.52 points, adding 2.29 percent to Friday’s 892.06 points, a new 58-month high. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 2.32 percent to 2,287.71 points.

The banks index rose 1.98 percent, as Piraeus earned 3.52 percent, National grabbed 2.13 percent and Alpha increased 1.97 percent. GEK Terna jumped 4.34 percent, OPAP collected 3.62 percent and OTE grew 3.49 percent.

In total 82 stocks recorded gains, 18 suffered losses and 24 stayed put.

Turnover was the lowest of the last five sessions, amounting to 67.7 million euros, down from last Friday’s 118.9 million.

The stock market will now reopen on Friday, after a three-day recess.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.02 percent to 65.55 points.