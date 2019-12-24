NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek FM Dendias speaks with Turkey’s Cavusoglu

TAGS: Diplomacy

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias reportedly held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Tuesday, a day before he is due to attend a Christmas service at the Cathedral of Aghios Georgios in Istanbul and meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that Dendias had spoken with Cavusoglu but did not provide details regarding the content of their discussion.

The call comes amid increased tension between the two neighbors following Turkey’s signing of a maritime borders agreement with the Tripoli-based Libyan government that challenges Greek and Cypriot sovereign rights in the Eastern Mediterranean. 

