PM says Greece will defend its sovereignty in visit to Kasos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated on Wednesday that Greece will defend its sovereignty in the Aegean while seeking resolution of its problems with Turkey.

"My presence here today…symbolizes our unwavering belief that we will defend these [national] rights and our national integrity by any available means,” he told Armed Forces personnel and soldiers on the Dodecanese island of Kasos as he delivered his Christmas Day message.

"Greece always strives for a peaceful resolution of its differences with the neighboring country [Turkey]. We have complete confidence in our rights and we are always guided by our full respect of international law because we simply know that law is on our side,” he added.