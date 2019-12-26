3 missing surfers found

Three surfers that had gone missing earlier Thursday have been found and are in good health, Greece's coast guard has announced.

The three made it back to the coast, northeast of Athens, on their own, the coast guard say.

When they were reported missing off Schinias beach, a strong breeze, with winds between 40-50 kilometers per hour (22-27 knots), was blowing from a westerly/north-westerly direction that could have blown the surfers far off the coast.

A Coast Guard vessel, aided by a private vessel and a Super Puma navy rescue helicopter searched for the surfers.