Driver crashes three cars, smashes through dry cleaners at Kolonos

A car driver lost control of his vehicle at the Athens district of Kolonos and crashed three parked cars before ending up inside a dry cleaners store in the early hours of Friday.

The owner of the store told Skai TV that the car had run through a stop sign and crashed the other vehicles and the store’s front at high speed, at Voriou Ipirou Street, west of the capital’s center at around 2.30 a.m.

She added that when she arrived at her store she found the driver in a state of shock. The store and the three vehicles have sustained significant damage. Remarkably there were no injuries reported.