Hollywood superstar becomes honorary Greek

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks was made an honorary Greek citizen by decree signed by Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Friday, according to local media reports.

The 63-year-old acclaimed actor and filmmaker has a strong bond with Greece, both through his 30-year marriage to actress and producer Rita Wilson whose mother Dorothea was Greek, but also from spending most of his summers in the country, at the couple's holiday home on the island of Antiparos in the Cyclades.