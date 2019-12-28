A special handout of 2,000 euros for every child born in Greece will be voted into law after Parliament starts work again in the new year but will apply retroactively as of January 1, 2020.

The first half of the benefit, amounting to 1,000 euros, will be disbursed immediately to parents without any applications required, while the remaining 1,000 euros will be due six months after each child’s birth.

Children born in Greece by non-European Union citizens in 2020 and 2021 will also receive the benefit provided that the mother has been a legal and permanent resident of Greece since the year 2012.