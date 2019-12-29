Greece is taking stock of its friends and enemies. Having emerged from a 10-year economic crisis, the country is now faced with increasing Turkish provocations as well as with uncontrolled inflows of immigrants and refugees.

In the coming months, it will become evident if and which state will choose to stand by Greece, either out of geopolitical interest or out of solidarity (stemming from alliance membership and other obligations).

The world is experiencing tectonic changes. Any developments demand a serious reflection on the state of the nation. We need to think of ways to increase our strength. But we also need to consider our long-term strategic alliances; it has to be clear on whom the country can depend at a difficult time.