One of the main issues for the government in 2020 will be claims for retroactive payments by millions of pensioners. The process will begin on January 10 with a hearing at the Council of State whose outcome is expected to affect claims worth billions of euros by 2.5 million retirees.

The case that has been submitted to the country’s highest administrative court raises retroactive claims for the period from 2013 to 2019. Legal sources estimate that the verdict on this complaint will serve as a precedent for all ensuing cases on retroactive dues and show the government the way toward the state’s compliance with the decisions of the judicial authority.

The case that the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) has referred to the Council of State was filed by 46 pensioners of OTE telecom who are claiming between 5,600 and 62,394 euros each for 80 months after suffering cuts implemented by laws number 4051 and 4093, introduced in 2012. The CoS has already found both laws to be unconstitutional.

Experienced lawyers estimate that the verdict will be issued within the first half of 2020, after which the ministries of Labor and Finance will need to examine it so as to adjust their policy accordingly for next year and those that follow.