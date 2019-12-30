Mitsotakis is the personality of the year, poll shows

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been selected as the personality of the year by respondents in an MRB poll, published on Sunday by the Real News weekly newspaper.

Mitsotakis – whose party New Democracy won the July 7 parliamentary election with a margin of almost 8.5 percentage points from SYRIZA of outgoing premier Alexis Tsipras – received the backing of 26 percent of respondents, leaving Tsipras in second with 17.6 percent.

Tennis sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas ranked third with 10.8 percent, the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for 2019 Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 5.5 percent, while 3.9 percent said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the personality of the year as far as Greece was concerned in 2019.

Greeks also seem to consider Mitsotakis likely to be the personality of 2020 too, according to 25.6 percent of those polled. Tsipras garnered 8.2 percent, Tsitsipas 7.5 percent, Erdogan 6.2 percent and US President Donald Trump 3.9 percent.

The poll also found that 57.4 percent of participants do not wish to see a general election before it is due in 2023, while 72.3 percent said the most important issue at this stage is the migration problem.

On the national policy against Turkey, a staggering 86.2 percent said they wish to see a dialogue among the main political parties.