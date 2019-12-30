SNFCC Sound, Light & Running | Athens | December 31

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in southern Athens will be ringing in the New Year in tremendous style with a spectacular fireworks show and dancing fountains at the Canal. British DJ, radio show host, and founder/managing director of Acid Jazz Records will also be spinning the decks in a big outdoor party with an intro/outro set by the trumpet-jamming Johny Matto at the Agora. Meanwhile, the 2020 First Run will be setting off from the Esplanade as the clock strikes midnight. By participating in this year’s SNF Run, which covers a distance of just 4 kilometers, runners will be supporting the work of nonprofits that look out for vulnerable children. This year’s partner nonprofits are Spring Children, Angels of Joy and the “Good Shepherd” Minors Protection Association of Piraeus. The amount donated through the symbolic participation fee (suggested minimum 5 euros) will be tripled through an additional contribution from the SNF. For more, log on to www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000