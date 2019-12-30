Greek yields post biggest slide in the eurozone

The yield on the Greek benchmark 10-year bond posted the biggest decline in the eurozone this year, amounting to 290 basis points (2.9 percentage points) according to a Reuters report on Monday.



The Italian equivalent decreased 137 bps, while those of Germany, the Netherlands and France are expected to end the year with drops of between 45 and 60 bps.



The German bund’s yield rose on Monday to -0.20 percent, its highest since early June, due to optimism on US-China trade relations and global growth.



Analysts say the market will see a similar reduction of yields in 2020 as international conditions are expected to be more favorable.