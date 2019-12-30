SYRIZA slams government over presidential election

The leftist opposition party Monday criticized the conservative administration for failing to nominate a candidate for Greece’s presidential elections next year.



Incumbent Prokopis Pavlopoulos’ term officially expires on February 15. SYRIZA has said it will back Pavlopoulos, a conservative, if he is nominated by ruling New Democracy.



In a statement Monday, SYRIZA accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of “tarnishing the status of the institution,” adding that the nomination must not be held hostage by ND’s “in-party power struggles and contradictions.” It added that if ND does not back Pavlopoulos, then it must explain why.



Mitsotakis told reporters Monday he was “close to a decision,” adding that the chances of proposing a female candidate were 50 percent.