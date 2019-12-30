Anna Benaki-Psarouda to assume presidency of Athens Academy
Former parliamentary speaker Anna Benaki-Psarouda will assume the presidency of the Academy of Athens for the year 2020 on January 1, following a decision of its plenary session.
Psarouda, who was the country’s first female House speaker from 2004-07, is currently the academy’s vice president and will replace Stefanos Immelos.