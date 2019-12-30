NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Anna Benaki-Psarouda to assume presidency of Athens Academy

TAGS: Culture

Former parliamentary speaker Anna Benaki-Psarouda will assume the presidency of the Academy of Athens for the year 2020 on January 1, following a decision of its plenary session.

Psarouda, who was the country’s first female House speaker from 2004-07, is currently the academy’s vice president and will replace Stefanos Immelos.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 