It has become abundantly evident that political will is key if the Greek Police (ELAS) is to fulfill its mission. However, will alone is not enough. The task also requires reform, training and modern equipment.
A reorganization of police patrols, of the kind that is currently under way in the DIAS motorcycle-riding unit, is a vital condition for restoring that sense of security that has been sorely lacking in recent years.