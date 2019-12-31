ATHEX: Bourse index grows nearly 50 pct in a year

The Greek stock market brought to a close on Tuesday its best year in the 21st century, as its benchmark posted annual gains of 49.47 percent – a performance unseen since the 1999 stock bubble. This historic record came in the year after the completion of the third bailout program and with a change in government in early July.

On Tuesday stocks had a mixed picture in thin trading, with their majority enjoying a rise while a few blue chips inflicted negligible losses on the main index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 916.67 points, shedding 0.12 percent from Monday’s 917.79 points. On a monthly basis it improved 1.67 percent, making December the 11th out of the year's 12 months in posting growth – with August being the sole exception.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.11 percent to 2,298.02 points, but mid-caps advanced 0.31 percent.

The banks index increased 0.85 percent, with Eurobank earning 1.27 percent, Alpha climbing 0.94 percent and National grabbing 0.67 percent. Piraeus slipped 0.07 percent.

Viohalco fell 2.17 percent, Motor Oil dropped 1.53 percent and ADMIE Holdings conceded 1.49 percent.

In total 49 stocks recorded gains, 36 had losses and 27 stayed put.

Turnover in this shorter (by two hours) session amounted to 36.1 million euros, down from Monday’s 48.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.94 percent to 65.06 points.