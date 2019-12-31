Greece expresses ‘serious concern’ over Iraq violence

Greece on Tuesday expressed “serious concern” over the escalation of violence in Iraq, while condemning recent strikes by the Kataib Hezbollah militia group against bases that host forces of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State in the region.

“Greece expresses its serious concern over the escalation of violence in Iraq and condemns the recent attacks against Iraqi bases that host Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“In this regard it expresses its full solidarity to Iraq and the United States and supports all efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice,” it said.

On Tuesday, dozens of Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the US Embassy in Baghdad, angered over lethal US airstrikes targeting the Iran-backed militia.

