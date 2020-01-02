Gale-force winds disrupt ferry services

Ferries remain docked in most Greek ports on Thursday due to strong northerly winds reaching up to 9 on the Beaufort scale, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Port authorities said ferry services to the islands of Cyclades from the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio have been cancelled, while only closed-type ferries were sailing to the islands of the Saronic Gulf.



The Aghia Marina-Nea Styra ferry route was also closed.



Authroities urged passengers planning to travel on Thursday to contact the port or their travel agents before setting off.