NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Gale-force winds disrupt ferry services

TAGS: Transport, Shipping

Ferries remain docked in most Greek ports on Thursday due to strong northerly winds reaching up to 9 on the Beaufort scale, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Port authorities said ferry services to the islands of Cyclades from the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio have been cancelled, while only closed-type ferries were sailing to the islands of the Saronic Gulf.

The Aghia Marina-Nea Styra ferry route was also closed.

Authroities urged passengers planning to travel on Thursday to contact the port or their travel agents before setting off.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 