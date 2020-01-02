Mitsotakis, Netanyahu meet in Athens

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (r) talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l) during a meeting in Athens, Thursday. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis holds meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, who are in Athens for the signing of the EastMed natural gas pipeline agreement between Greece, Israel and Cyprus. In a tweet written in Hebrew, Netanyahu said the meeting was “important” for relations with Greece and the Israel-Greece-Cyprus tripartite summit. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]