George Michael Tribute | Athens | January 10

“Fastlove,” a London production hailed as the best tribute right now to the late pop superstar George Michael (1963-2016), featuring his greatest hits from his Wham days and his brilliant solo career, will be on stage with its original cast at the Galatsi Olympic Hall as part of the Christmas Theater cultural program. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 10-54 euros. For tickets and details, visit www.christmastheater.gr.



Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700