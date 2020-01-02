Mitsotakis, Netanyahu reaffirm close bilateral ties

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed close ties between Greece and Israel during a meeting at Maximos Mansion on Thursday.



Later in the day, the leaders of Greece, Israel and Cyprus are set to sign a deal for an undersea pipeline that will transfer gas from offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.



Mitsotakis and Netanyahu discussed ways of deepening bilateral cooperation in the areas of defense, investment and tourism.



Netanyahu also proposed the creation of joint fire-fighting force between the three allies.