NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkey says Trump, Erdogan discussed Libya in phone call

TAGS: Turkey, US, Diplomacy, Security

US President Donald Trump discussed the situation in Libya with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Thursday, Turkey's presidency said less than an hour after Ankara passed a bill allowing troop deployment to Tripoli.

Trump and Erdogan "stressed the importance of diplomacy in resolving regional issues," the Turkish presidency said. The situation in Syria was also addressed on the call, it added. [Reuters]

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 