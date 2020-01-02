Kinaros islander found safe and sound

Rescue teams on Thursday reportedly found the sole inhabitant of the remote island of Kinaros in the southeastern Aegean who had been reported missing by concerned relatives after they had been unable to reach her on the phone for three days.



The team landed on the island after taking off from nearby Rhodes with a Hellenic Air Force Super Puma helicopter and found the 74-year-old woman, Rinio Katsotourchi, to be in good health.



According to reports, the bad weather of recent days had caused a breakdown in telecommunications.