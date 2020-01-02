Anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled on Trikala synagogue wall

The Jewish Community of Thessaloniki expressed outrage on Thursday over the scrawling of anti-Semitic slogans on the wall around the historic synagogue of Trikala in central Greece by unidentified vandals in the early morning hours on December 31, following recent renovations to the building.



“Anti-Semitism and intolerance have no place in Greek society,” the community said in a statement, adding that the Greek state must take all necessary measures to stigmatize and punish those responsible for the vandalism and to do what is needed so that such perceptions, held by a small minority, are eradicated in the long run.