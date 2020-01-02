ATHEX: Very positive start to 2020 for the bourse

The new year started with another 58-month high for the Greek stock market benchmark on Thursday, showing that the local bourse’s growth momentum remains strong even without the support of credit sector stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 930.71 points, adding 1.53 percent to Tuesday’s 916.67 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.05 percent to 2,322.16 points.

The banks index edged up 0.10 percent, with Piraeus improving 1.47 percent and National earning 0.83 percent, while Alpha fell 0.68 percent and Eurobank slipped 0.11 percent.

Ellaktor stood out among blue chips with its 6.82 percent leap, in what was the fifth consecutive session of growth for the construction company’s stock. Public Power Corporation jumped 5.33 percent, Piraeus Port Authority collected 4.81 percent and GEK Terna grabbed 3.57 percent.

In total 86 stocks posted gains, 18 endured losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 36.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.57 percent to close at 65.43 points.