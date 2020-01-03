NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
ENR welcomes EastMed pipeline deal

TAGS: US, Energy, Diplomacy

The US Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) has welcomed the EastMed gas pipeline deal signed on Thursday between Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

“ENR applauds the continued cooperation between Greece, Cyprus, and Israel in the development of energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the agency said in a message on its Twitter account.

In a separate message, ENR said it was “pleased to see Greece, Cyprus, and Israel advance  energy cooperation in the region – continuing our work from the 3+1 in August – by signing the Tripartite Agreement for the East Med Energy Corridor.”

The ENR comments were retweeted by US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

