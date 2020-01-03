EU expresses ‘strong concern’ over Turkey decision to allow troop deployment to Libya

The European Union has expressed its “strong concern” over a vote by Turkey’s parliament vote to allow a troop deployment to Libya.



“The EU reiterates its firm conviction that there is no military solution to the Libyan crisis. Actions supporting those who are fighting in the conflict will only further destabilize the country and the wider region,” said a statement issued by Peter Stano, EU spokesperson for external affairs.



“It is imperative for all international partners to respect fully the UN arms embargo and to support the efforts of the United Nations Special Representative Ghassan Salame and the Berlin process, as the only avenue towards a peaceful, stable and secure Libya,” the statement said.



“The EU will maintain an active engagement in support of all de-escalatory measures and steps leading to an effective ceasefire and the resumption of political negotiations,” it said.