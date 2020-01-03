ATHEX: Stock losses contained by end of trade

The geopolitical situation in the Middle East took a toll on global markets on Friday, and the Greek bourse was no exception. The main index at Athinon Avenue contained its losses at the end of the session, coming off a decline of more than 2.2 percent over the course of the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 920.09 points, shedding 1.14 percent from Thursday’s 930.71 points. On a weekly basis it posted a marginal drop of 0.05 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.01 percent to 2,298.65 points and the banks index slumped 2.10 percent.

Fourlis Holdings conceded 3.39 percent, National Bank fell 3.28 percent, Aegean Air eased 2.83 percent and Viohalco dropped 2.67 percent. The only blue chips to post an increase were Lamda Development (up 2.25 percent), Coca-Cola HBC (0.53 percent) and Titan Cement (0.10 percent).

In total 19 stocks reported gains, 78 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the highest of the last five sessions, amounting to 52.3 million euros, up from Thursday’s 41.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange grew 0.37 percent to close at 65.67 points.