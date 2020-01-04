Soleimani killing ‘a dangerous act,’ SYRIZA opposition says

In an announcement on Friday, Greece’s main opposition SYRIZA called the assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed in Baghdad by US military forces, “a dangerous act that further intensifies a climate of instability in Iraq and the wider region of the Middle East.”

“In these crucial times, prudence and restraint must be a guide for a de-escalation of tension. The international community must support intense dialogue between all sides and powers involved as well as respect for international law, which is the only way to peacefully resolve the long-standing issues that trouble the area,” SYRIZA said. [ANA-MPA]

