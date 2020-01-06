Foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, Egypt France and Italy to meet in Cairo

The foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, France, Italy and Egypt are due to meet on Wednesday in Cairo, the Egyptian government announced on Monday.

Talks between the five foreign ministers are expected to focus on developments since the recent maritime borders and defense agreements singed by Ankara and the Tripoli-based government in Libya.

The ministers will tackle the “rapid developments” in Libya and “ways to push efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement” between rival administrations there, a statement from the government said.

Turkey on Sunday said it has started deploying troops to Libya to back the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) after it requested Turkish support last month as it fends off an offensive by General Khalifa Haftar’s forces, which are backed by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

“There will be an operation center (in Libya), there will be a Turkish lieutenant general leading and they will be managing the situation over there. (Turkish soldiers) are gradually moving there right now,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with CNN Turk, according to Reuters.