Dendias heads to Cairo to meet counterparts on Libya crisis

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias is heading to Cairo on Wednesday for a meeting of the Greece-Cyprus-Egypt tripartite partnership with his counterparts of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and of Egypt Samekh Shukri, but this time the meeting will include the Foreign Affairs Ministers of France, Jean-Yves Le Drian and of Italy, Luigi Di Maio.

According to diplomatic sources at the Greek foreign affairs ministry, the meeting will aim at coordinating the actions of the five states towards resolving the Libyan crisis, in the context of the efforts of the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Libya, Ghassan Salame.



In view of ensuring regional security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean, the meeting, said the sources, comes after the void agreements between Turkey and Libya, which, they reiterated, have exacerbated the situation inside Libya and have also threatened the sovereign rights of states in the region.

The same sources said the transfer of weapons and the establishment of a Turkish base in Libya, violate the arms embargo imposed by the UN Security Council.

