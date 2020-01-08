Police dismantle crystal meth lab in central Athens

Police in Athens on Wednesday detained two men and a woman in connection with a crystal methamphetamine laboratory in the city center.

According to a police statement, a raid on the makeshift lab turned up 3.5 kilograms of meth amphetamine (shisha) as well as various other substances whose chemical composition was unclear.

Meanwhile, as part of an ongoing crime crackdown in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Exarchia and its environs, officers arrested four foreign nationals – two Albanians and two Algerians – on drug dealing charges.

A personal search of the four turned up 75 packages of cannabis weighing a total of 140 grams as well as cash and cellphones. All seven suspects faced a prosecutor.