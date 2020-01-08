PM to brief party leaders about US trip on Friday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is on Friday to brief the leaders of opposition parties on actions taken by his government on key national issues as well as the outcome of his visit this week to the US where he met with President Donald Trump.

Mitsotakis is to meet on Friday firstly with SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, at noon, followed by Fofi Gennimata of Movement for Change (KINAL) at 1pm. He is then to receive the head of the far-right Greek Solution Kyriakos Velopoulos and then with the leader of MeRA25, former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.



On Monday at 11 a.m. Mitsotakis is to brief the leader of the Communist Party (KKE) Dimitris Koutsoumbas.