Both the current government and the previous administration have zealously pursued a policy of defense cooperation with the United States. Its perspicacity has never been challenged, as there are obvious strategic gains to be made from such a policy for Greece.

The leftist opposition is now posed to vote against a defense agreement reached by Athens and Washington under the new center-right government, which means that it will be effectively voting against the position it maintained when it was in government.

This is not the first time that SYRIZA has gone back on its own position, but it will be the first time it is doing so on such an important chapter of the country’s foreign policy. It will be opposing the deal simply for opposition’s sake.