Dendias heads to Brussels for talks on Iran, Libya

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be traveling to Brussels on Friday to attend an emergency meeting of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council, called to discuss the crisis with Iran and developments in Libya.

The EU’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, is set to chair the meeting at 2 p.m. to discuss the fallout from the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike last week and the future of a 2015 nuclear deal with Teheran.

The recent military escalation of the standoff in Libya will also be addressed in talks that will include the UN Secretary General Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame.

According to the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Dendias will also be holding talks on the sidelines of the council with Salame, but also with the European Commissioner for Promoting the European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas.