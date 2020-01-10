New police operation under way in downtown Athens’ Exarchia district

Dozens of police officers from different departments were carrying out a crackdown in the central Athens district of Exarchia on Friday.

The operation was the second in as many days aimed at cracking down on crime in the city center and particularly in Exarchia, which is knows as an anarchist stronghold.

“These operations will be a regular things in order to drastically deal with crime but also to strengthen citizens’ sense of safety,” the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said in an announcement.

Thursday’s crime sweep in Exarchia resulted in the arrest of three people on drug-related charges, a fourth on charges of trying to break into a car and a fifth for selling bootleg music CDs.

ELAS is also using drones as part of its operations.