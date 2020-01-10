Dendias: Important to ascertain invalidity of Turkey-Libya MoUs

Greece supports EU efforts to deescalate tensions in Libya and supports the efforts of UN Secretary General Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame towards that goal, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Friday, arriving at an emergency meeting of EU counterparts in Brussels.



Dendias also stressed the “need to ascertain the invalidity and nonexistence of the accords signed between Turkey and the Tripoli government," saying they only create tensions in the region.



Concerning Iran, the minister said Greece supports efforts to defuse tensions through international law and dialog.



The EU’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, is chairing the meeting to discuss the fallout from the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike last week and the future of a 2015 nuclear deal with Teheran.

The recent military escalation of the standoff in Libya will also be addressed in talks that will include the UN Secretary General Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame.