Bids for Alexandroupoli LNG terminal market test

Gastrade SA on Friday announced the launch of the second stage of the market test for the Alexandroupoli liquefied natural gas terminal it is developing. This is the binding bids phase for capacity reservations in the project.



Companies that have already expressed an interest in the first stage of the market test are eligible to submit binding offers to Gastrade.



New interested participants are also allowed to enter this second phase of the market test.



The deadline for interested participants to submit their offers is February 24.



In the first phase 20 companies submitted expressions of interest for a total of up to 12.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year of reserved regasification capacity at the floating terminal and delivery to the Greek National Natural Gas Transmission System.



The expressions of interest surpassed the technical capacity of the project, which is 5.5 bcm per year.