Police officers attacked outside downtown Athens university

A group of unknown individuals attacked police officers outside the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) in central Athens on Friday afternoon.

About 20 people came out of the university campus and hurled stones and bottles against a DIAS motorcycle unit and riot police officers at the corner of Antoniadou and Derigny Streets.



According to initial information, the attackers took a radio from the officers and then ran back into the campus.



Police has asked for permission to enter AUEB but it is not yet clear if they entered the premises.