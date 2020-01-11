Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ meetings Friday with the leaders of the country’s opposition parties to discuss his trip to the United States and developments in foreign policy confirmed that there is no alternative proposal in terms of national strategy as far as Turkey is concerned. There is only one official line, with slight variations.

It seems that at least the main political parties have been able to find common ground on the basics of Greek foreign policy.

This consensus should not be obscured by personal communication strategies.

It is quite legitimate to express some reservations regarding the consensus reached, but these should not be blown out of proportion.