Mitsotakis briefs party leaders at Maximos Mansion

Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis briefed party leaders Friday on his visit to the US and key national issues. There was reportedly agreement on Greece’s red lines, as well as the need to keep channels of communication open with Turkey, which under certain conditions could lead both countries to the International Court of Justice to resolve their differences. However, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras asked Mitsotakis to suspend the vote on a bill to upgrade military cooperation with the US until Washington expresses its “support in practice” for Greece’s sovereignty. Government officials accused him of “not knowing what it means to be a stable, reliable ally and how important this is at a time of a surge in Turkey’s provocations and turmoil in our region.” [ANA-MPA]