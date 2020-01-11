Beethoven & Schubert | Athens | January 12

The Camerata – Friends of Music Orchestra Musicians, conducted by George Petrou, will be at the Christos Lambrakis Hall of the Athens Concert Hall to perform two pieces from 19th century Vienna, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony and Franz Schubert’s Second Symphony, on Sunday, January 12. The musicians will play on vintage instruments from the baroque and classical eras. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 12 to 35 euros and bookings can be made online at webtics.megaron.gr.



Athens Concert Hall, Vassilisis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2333