The visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the United States last week was imperative and absolutely helpful. For his part, Mitsotakis clearly presented Athens’ red lines in foreign policy so there won’t be any surprises and in the hope that the US would also assume its responsibility for ensuring stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. At the same time, the visit confirmed the very positive climate that has been created for Greece as an investment destination.

It wasn’t a simple visit because it coincided with dramatic developments in the Middle East and because Washington is not an easy capital to navigate at the moment. However, the visit helped strengthen important alliances and send clear messages. And, at the end of the day, this is what matters.